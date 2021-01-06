ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.17 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get ITV plc (ITV.L) alerts:

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.44). 6,451,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,387. ITV plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 151.52 ($1.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49.

In other ITV plc (ITV.L) news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92). Also, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

ITV plc (ITV.L) Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc (ITV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc (ITV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.