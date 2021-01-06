IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $88.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.73.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

