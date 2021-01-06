Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.89.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.