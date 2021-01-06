JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.