Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $6.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) stock opened at C$80.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The company has a market cap of C$64.68 billion and a PE ratio of 25.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$77.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.16. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of C$44.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.45.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

