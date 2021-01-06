Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Shares of Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.30. Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.85.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

