JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BOCOM International upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.11. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $230,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.