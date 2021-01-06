Jodi J. Benson Sells 5,213 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 111,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

