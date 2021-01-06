John Bates Acquires 8,400 Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) insider John Bates acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,728 ($64,969.95).

SGE stock opened at GBX 582.40 ($7.61) on Wednesday. The Sage Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The company has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 593.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 678.27.

Get The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.85%.

SGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.