John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.05

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.38. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 88,111 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HEQ)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
