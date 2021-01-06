John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.05

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.38. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 88,111 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 841.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209,178 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

