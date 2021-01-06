John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.79. 451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

