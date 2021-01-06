John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Shares Gap Down to $250.00

Shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $250.00, but opened at $242.50. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $256.50, with a volume of 133,123 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNZS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £212.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.05.

In other news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02). Also, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £124,000 ($162,006.79).

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

