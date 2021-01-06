John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

10x Genomics stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.52.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after buying an additional 2,873,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 184,255 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

