John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WDGJF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.