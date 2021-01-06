JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 992 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth $2,411,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth $910,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

