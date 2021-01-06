JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s current price.

SRRK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 138,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

