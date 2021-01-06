JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.49% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

