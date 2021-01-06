JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $60,000 Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of AQST opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

