JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Park City Group worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Park City Group by 101.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Park City Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Park City Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a P/E ratio of 84.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.