JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,519 Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Scorpio Bulkers were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SALT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,773 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

