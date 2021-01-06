JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $893,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

