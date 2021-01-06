JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 74.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $364.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

