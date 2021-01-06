JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 660,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 288,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 122,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 90,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATAX. BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $251.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

