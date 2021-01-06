JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,926 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 109,257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.00 million, a PE ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

