JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 232,924 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 90.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 232,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth $2,310,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 325,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 128,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.72. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. On average, analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

