JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $736.90

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.90 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62), with a volume of 103433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731 ($9.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 709.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 612.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

