Juventus Fan Token Price Reaches $10.03 on Exchanges (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and $2.52 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for $10.03 or 0.00027651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars.

