Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $142.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.44% from the stock’s current price.

KSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.40.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.19. 11,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.93. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $207.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after purchasing an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

