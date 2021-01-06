Karen Seaberg Sells 20,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 7,693 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $333,876.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $435,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $185,926.50.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 118,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,150. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

