KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEKE. China International Capital assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research lowered KE from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of KE stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth $316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.