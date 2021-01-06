Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend payment by 71.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

