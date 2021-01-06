Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $71.00. Approximately 1,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88.

About Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. It provides pulpwood, pallet sawbolts, sawtimber, and veneer for consuming mills. The company also sells real estate properties, and sand and gravel; and offers recreational and mineral rights leasing services, as well as wood scaling and inventory management services for various customers.

