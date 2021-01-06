Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $6.80. Key Tronic shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 66,880 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 172.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,849 shares during the quarter. Key Tronic comprises about 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Key Tronic worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

