KeyCorp Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $293.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $266.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.94.

Shares of KLAC opened at $265.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $270.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in KLA by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

