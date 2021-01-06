KeyCorp Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $26.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 230.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $220,000.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

