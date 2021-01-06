KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 308.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.