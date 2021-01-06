Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 21,953,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,259,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

