Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Up 34% Over Last Week (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $45,370.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00114992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00206987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00495303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00245707 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.