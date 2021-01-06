Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,429,000 after buying an additional 188,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

