Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $199.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.