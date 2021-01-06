Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. 353,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 274,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). On average, analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.