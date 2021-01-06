KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.54 ($80.64).

KGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €72.62 ($85.44) on Wednesday. KION GROUP AG has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.23.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

