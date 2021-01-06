Kleros Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market capitalization of $80.06 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006723 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,319,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

