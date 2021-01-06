KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLMR opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

