KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLMR opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile
