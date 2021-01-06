Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Up 14.5%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.69. 1,747,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,426,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,024 shares of company stock valued at $527,149 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

