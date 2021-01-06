Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEP. ValuEngine cut Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Korea Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:KEP opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 246.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.