KuCoin Shares Hits Market Capitalization of $67.50 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $67.50 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00042569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00333292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025105 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

