Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $35.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

