Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 314,798 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,030,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,840,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,244,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.