Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

LADR stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,791. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 99.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.